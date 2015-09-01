Levante are winless in their last ten games against Real Madrid in La Liga (D1 L9), conceding an average of 3.1 goals per game.



At Ciutat de Valencia, Levante have only won once against Real Madrid in La Liga (D1 L9), 1-0 in September 2011.



Levante have been defeated by Real Madrid in La Liga more times (19) than against any other team.



The Valencian team are winless in their last nine league games (D4 L5), failing to score in six of them.



Real Madrid have won back to back league games for the first time since October 2017 (four in a row).



No La Liga team has drawn more games nil-nil than Levante in La Liga this season (4).



Since November 5th 2017, a Levante player hasn’t score at Ciutat Valencia in La Liga (Ünal against Girona). The goal against Athletic was an own-goal scored by Laporte.



Ivi has only scored against two opponents in his La Liga career, one coming against Real Madrid in his only appearance against them.