A new name has emerged in Real Madrid’s quest to replace Keylor Navas in goal,

Though David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois are clearly the favourites, the latter has called himself out, saying that he was “enjoying his successes with Chelsea and focussing on winning the Premier League”.

With David De Gea said to cost in the region of

60-70 million and needing to convince Jose Mourinho to let him leave, Real could be made to turn in another direction, namely Bayer Leverkusen star Bernd Leno, who recently winked Real’s way by calling the Merengues a “great club”.

“I am 25 years old and can aspire to new heights,”

“I don’t know where I could play. I’m focussing on my team and on our Champions League game with Atletico Madrid”.