Polish international striker Robert Lewandowski will remain a Bayern Munich player next season according to club President Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.



Speaking to Kicker, Rummenigge put pay to any transfer rumours linking the 29-year-old with a potential move to Real Madrid this summer by declaring that; “I’m pleased to say that Robert will be play with Bayern next season, 100 per cent.”



Lewandowski has a current deal in Bavaria until 2021 and once again, has been the subject of huge speculation as to where he will be playing his football next term.



It’s been another wonderful season for the Pole having already netted 32 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions leading to reports that Real were targeting him to be their new point of attack at the expense of Karim Benzema.



The player has been at his current club since 2014 when he made the controversial switch from bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund.