It seems as though the relationship between Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich has hit an all-time low after the player reportedly criticised the clubs transfer policy. According to Spanish sports daily As, Lewandowski’s words were planned to try to instigate a move away from the Bundesliga champions to Real Madrid, the club the paper claims is the only one the 29-year-old wants to play for.



Former Bayern playing legend Steffen Effenberg has called for the Bavarian side to off-load him and with Real looking for a new number nine, Lewandowski’s departure would play perfectly into their hands.

