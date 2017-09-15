Lewandowski makes tactical move to swap Bayern Munich for Real Madrid
16 September at 10:30
It seems as though the relationship between Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich has hit an all-time low after the player reportedly criticised the clubs transfer policy. According to Spanish sports daily As, Lewandowski’s words were planned to try to instigate a move away from the Bundesliga champions to Real Madrid, the club the paper claims is the only one the 29-year-old wants to play for.
Former Bayern playing legend Steffen Effenberg has called for the Bavarian side to off-load him and with Real looking for a new number nine, Lewandowski’s departure would play perfectly into their hands.
Should he become available, there will be no shortage of interest with Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United certain to be linked with potential moves but As claims they would be wasting their time and Lewandowski has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
