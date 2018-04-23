Lewandowski: Bayern couldn't be in better shape for Real Madrid
23 April at 20:05Robert Lewandowski has issued a warning to Real Madrid, claiming that the Bayern Munich are readier than ever to receive their visitors.
The Pole – who has long been linked to a move to Madrid and is rumoured to be tempted by a move away – was speaking briefly to AS before Wednesday’s semi-final, which will see him go up against the side that has courted him for so long.
The former Borussia man is, just like his team-mates, being kept away from the press, but did let slip to AS that "I'm in good nick, and the team couldn't be in better shape.”
He was injured last season, missing Bayern’s elimination at the hands of Real in the Champions League quarter-finals.
It’s been an up-and-down season for Bayern, who sacked Coach Carlo Ancelotti early on in the season when they found themselves outside of the Bundesliga podium, and were coming off a heavy loss in the Champions League to PSG.
They have since more than made up for this by winning 30 games out of 35, and making the Final Four of the Champions League.
Will the ever-prolific Lewa be able to strike again?
