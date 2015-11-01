The 29-year-old has long been linked to the Champions League holders, who are looking for alternatives to Karim Benzema up front.

The German has a deal at the Allianz Arena until 2021, and recently told Der Spiegel that he isn’t worrying about it.

"I'm not thinking about that at all at the moment," Lewandowski said.

"I'm a Bayern player and I want to give everything here. That is my priority. If I was to think about this Real speculation as a Bayern player, it would not be good for me because I would not be focused on my job here anymore."

The striker also waxed lyrical about his side’s ability to win titles.

"We want to win them all… it wouldn't be a shock if Bayern won the Champions League.”

He has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season.