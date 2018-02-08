Lewandowski not interested in rumours linking him with Real Madrid switch
08 February at 16:40Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has moved to quash speculation linking him with a summer switch to Real Madrid. During a press conference he attended after his team’s training session today, he said:
“I’m not interested in rumours. I don’t want to say anything else about them because every year it’s the same.”
As is the case every year, Poland’s all-time record goalscorer has constantly found himself at the centre of speculation linking him with a move away from Bavaria. Los Blancos are said to be interested in securing his services, especially given the fact Karim Benzema is likely to leave unless his performance levels improve dramatically.
However, it will take an enormous bid to tempt the Bundesliga champions into selling their talisman, with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge talking up his importance to Jupp Heynckes’ side on a weekly basis. Only time will tell whether this is the year when he finally leaves the German giants.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
