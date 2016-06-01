Bayern Munich star is reported to have offered his services to Real Madrid, today’s edition of Marca reports (see the image below).



It is no secret the Poland striker dreams of a move to the Bernarnabeu and the next summer could the right time for him to join the Merengues given that one between Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema will be leaving the club at the end of the season.



Sport.es and As.com in Spain confirm Lewandowski has offered his services to Real Madrid although the Bayern Munich star is not the only striker the Merengues could sign in the summer.







Inter ace Mauro Icardi, in fact, is being linked with joining the Blancos at the end of the season.



​Icardi has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract and Italian agent Pastorello (Antonio Conte’s representatives) has revealed Tuttosport that he believes Icardi will b leaving Inter at the end of the season.



Who will Real Madrid sign? Lewandowski or Icardi?

