Robert Lewandowski has told

Polish international strikerhas told Sport Bild that moving from Bayern Munich to either Real Madrid or Barcelona would not be a step-up for his career.

Having been heavily linked with a switch to one of the Spanish giants, the 28-year-old told the journal that; “"Bayern are one of the best teams in the world and on a par with Real Madrid and Barcelona. A move for me would not mean a step up. We can win every trophy. Besides, I feel very comfortable in Munich."



Despite recent comments by teammate Arjen Robben about the size of the current Bayern squad, Lewandowski explained that; “It's not as though we only have 14 players," he said. "I think the squad size is perfect and can be our big asset in the fight for the title. The number of players is just right. It makes sure that all the players are motivated because everyone sees the chance to be in the first XI."