Lewandowski's agent: "We rejected a 40 million euros per season offer from China"

Robert Lewandowski's agent Cezary Kucharski spoke to SportoweFakty about a rich offer they had received from China, here is what he had to say on the matter: " I was contacted by an agent who has been bringing big players in the Chinese League. Lewandowski would've earned more than Carlos Tevez since we received a 40 million euros annual salary offer. We rejected it but it goes to show you how football has evolved".



According to the Polish press, this Chinese club would've also been ready to make a 200 million euros offer to Bayern for Lewandowski.

Earlier today, Lewandowski spoke to the press about Bayern Munich's current form, here is what he had to say: "We are working hard as we want to be ready. In the first half of the season we encountered some obstacles but this is normal. We want to end this season on the right note".



Bayern Munich are currently first in the Bundesliga standings.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)