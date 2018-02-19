Lewandowski 'sorry' for Aubameyang Arsenal move
20 February at 09:30Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski talked to Kicker ahead of the Bavarians’ home Champions League clash against Besiktas.
The Poland International is being linked with joining Real Madrid in the summer but the player has played down transfer speculations: “Right now I am not thinking about a transfer. I am a player of Bayern Munich and I don’t care about transfer speculations. It would not be good for me and for my teammates. I am a player of Bayern Munich and I want to give it all here. That’s my priority.”
“Aubameyang? It was nice to rival him to become the best top scorer of the league. I am sorry he left because this kind of competition is good for both. Now I have to be strong enough mentally to do my job without depending on the competition with somebody else.”
“Heynckes? He is an excellent coach and an extraordinary person. He knows already what is going to happen and we have to respect his decisions. I am happy to work with him.”
