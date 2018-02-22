Lewandowski weighs up future amid Real Madrid interest
22 February at 16:20According to Polish television channel Polsat Sports, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is reflecting on his future and is looking into the possibility of dispensing with his agent’s services.
Cezary Kucharski has been the 29-year-old’s representative for a long time, but it seems the former Borussia Dortmund star is considering taking his career in a new direction.
Indeed, one of the names under consideration to be Kucharski’s replacement is none other than Mino Raiola, one of the most famous and controversial agents in world football.
The appointment of the Italian-born Dutchman could have serious repercussions for his Bavarian employers, with Real Madrid interested in securing his services ahead of next season.
Los Blancos have made no secret of their desire to strengthen their underperforming attack come the end of the campaign, with many senior officials at the club believing Lewandowski to be the ideal man to fire them back to the top of the game.
(Polsat Sports)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
