Lichtsteiner: 'I will be leaving Juve and Italy'
05 May at 23:59Stephan Lichtsteiner spoke to Sky Sport after the Juve-Bologna game (3-1) as he confirmed that he was going to be leaving the club at the end of this season. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
"League title? We still need three points. We are now fully focused on our Coppa Italia game against Milan on Wednesday as we will then think about the Serie A after that. Napoli had a great season which has made things more difficult on us. The fans? Well they expect wins which also makes things harder on us too. 7 straight league titles? Let's talk about it when it happens, not now. Future? I play in one of the best and biggest European clubs but I have already made up my mind. My future will be far from Juventus. Future outside of Italy? Yes but I can't say where since I haven't signed anything as of now...".
Juve will be taking on Milan on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia final as this will be one of Lichtsteiner's last Juve games...
