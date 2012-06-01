Stephan Lichtsteiner has turned down an opportunity to leave the club and head to Turkey this summer to join Besiktas. The 33-year-old has been omitted from Max Allegri’s Champions League squad for the group stages and although his future in Turin looks uncertain, the pink journal claims that he’s ready to fight to try to regain the faith of the coach as they defend their domestic crown.

According to reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) , Juventus full-backhas turned down an opportunity to leave the club and head to Turkey this summer to join Besiktas. The 33-year-old has been omitted from Max Allegri’s Champions League squad for the group stages and although his future in Turin looks uncertain, the pink journal claims that he’s ready to fight to try to regain the faith of the coach as they defend their domestic crown.

Lichtsteiner has been linked with a move away from the club for the past 12 months and at one stage it was reported that he was a target for Antonio Conte at Chelsea. Despite this, he renewed his contract for a further 12 months back in February but it now looks certain that this season will be his last in a Bianconeri jersey.



The Swiss international arrived in Turin in 2011 from Lazio and has been a staple of the club over the past six years. Matteo De Sciglio’s arrival this summer however, has knocked him down the pecking order and first-team appearances could be scarce over the next nine months.