Lichtsteiner unsure about Juventus future
02 February at 18:25Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner talked to Sky Sport on Friday afternoon, here’s the full translation of his interview:
“We have plenty of quality and our team is deep enough. We have so many strong players sitting on the bench. When somebody is injured, there is always somebody ready to replace him. The Napoli game could be decisive for the Scudetto race if both teams keep winning every game. As for the fixtures issue, I don’t think it makes any difference to play before or after them. We must keep the pressure high.”
“I’ve missed playing Champions League football. It’s never nice when you remain out of these kind of competitions. I am happy to be back in the squad.”
“I am always in touch with the club’s chiefs. I’ve spent the last six years at this club and I only want to focus on games until the end of the season. I don’t know what will happen next.”
The Swiss’ contract expires this coming June.
