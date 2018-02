Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner talked to Sky Sport on Friday afternoon, here’s the full translation of his interview: “We have plenty of quality and our team is deep enough. We have so many strong players sitting on the bench.The Napoli game could be decisive for the Scudetto race if both teams keep winning every game. As for the fixtures issue, I don’t think it makes any difference to play before or after them. We must keep the pressure high.”“I’ve missed playing Champions League football.I am happy to be back in the squad.”“I am always in touch with the club’s chiefs. I’ve spent the last six years at this club and I only want to focus on games until the end of the season. IThe Swiss’ contract expires this coming June.