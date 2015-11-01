Life after Allegri: Juventus make Simeone contact
23 February at 19:40Juventus boss Max Allegri is likely to leave the J Stadium at the end of the season. According to our sources, the Italian tactician and Juventus have already decided to part ways at the end of the season but of course neither parties have confirmed that their love story will end next summer.
Allegri, however, said a few weeks ago that he could not ‘confirm nor deny’ that he will be moving to the Premier League at the end of the season.
Arsenal are said to be the most interested club in welcoming the services of the talented Italian manager as the Gunners are preparing to replace Wenger after his 20-year era in North London.
Juventus are also having a lookg around, searching for the best replacement for Allegri. According to BeInSport (via ilbianconero.com), the Old Lady has already made contact with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone who is said to be the bianconeri’s priority ahead of AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti.
