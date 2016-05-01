Welcome to the Calciomercato.com live coverage of Alaves-Barcelona, the second La Liga game of the season. These are the ten things you need to know, whilst live updates and confirmed lineups are right below.



Alaves have only won one of their last seven games against Barcelona in La Liga (D2 L4), 2-1 at Camp Nou last season.



That win was the only time that Alaves found the net in their last five league meetings with the Blaugranas.



In fact, the side from Vitoria were the only team to beat Barcelona at Camp Nou last season in all competitions.



Last season, Barcelona recorded the biggest defeat suffered by Alaves at Mendizorroza in La Liga history (0-6). They also won the only Copa del Rey final played by Alaves in their history (3-1).



Alaves have failed to score in their last three league games at home against Barcelona. They never have failed in four in a row against any side in the competition.



Barcelona have won their last eight games in La Liga, the longest current run in the competition.



The Basque team have only lost their first two games of a La Liga season once in 1931-32, when they ended 9th in table.



Lionel Messi has scored 349 goals in La Liga, and could become the second player from the top five European leagues to reach 350 goals for the same club, after Gerd Müller with Bayern Munich (365 in total).



The Argentinean player has scored 24 goals in his last 24 games for Barcelona in all competitions, including two against Alaves (one at Mendizorroza and one in the Copa del Rey final at Vicente Calderon).



Ernesto Valverde will take charge of his 350th game as a manager in La Liga (W148 D86 L115, 42% wins), more than any other current manager in the competition.