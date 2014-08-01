Under fire Barcelona boss Luis Enrique takes his team to the Vicente Calderon this afternoon to face Atletico Madrid in one of the stand-out game in the Spanish calendar.



The Spanish capital would be the last place that the Catalan’s would have chosen to go to after a February which has seen them humiliated in the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and struggle to overcome Leganes at the Camp Nou. With talk of Enrique vacating his position in the summer, three points this afternoon looks to be vital in their quest to hold on to their domestic crown.