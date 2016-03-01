Barcelona have the opportunity to put the pressure on Real Madrid when they host fifth placed Villarreal at the Camp Nou this evening. Luis Enrique’s side are in action a couple of hours ahead of their bitter rivals with the teams currently on level points although Real Madrid do have a game in hand.



With no Champions League commitments to worry about, the Blaugrana can focus 100 per cent on trying to retain their league title although they do have the Copa del Rey Final against Alaves to look forward to later this month.