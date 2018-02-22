Ajax continue to produce world class talent and the latest off the production line is 18-year-old central defender Matthijs de Ligt.



The player, who has already earned himself three full international caps with Holland has made 23 appearances for the Dutch giants this season, helping himself to two goals in the process.



Naturally, his performances are alerting some of Europe’s biggest clubs with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal, are all keeping a close eye on the young defender.



De Ligt, who has been at his current club since he was a boy, is predominantly right-footed but seems able to play on either wing as a full-back as well as in the centre.



His current contract in Amsterdam runs until 2021 and any potential sale is sure to collect Ajax in excess of €20M.



Scouting teams will continue to head to The Netherlands to keep tabs on the young star who looks set for a bright future in the game.