Ligue 1 LIVE: Marseille-PSG 0-0 | Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Marseille and PSG are set to square off in a key Ligue 1 match. PSG come into this one in third place but they do have a game in hand on first placed Monaco and second placed Nice (who are 6 and 3 points up on PSG). Marseille on the other hand are in seventh place as this game will be important for them if they do want to finish in a european qualifying position. This will be a chance for PSG to gain momentum as they had a huge 4-0 win in the UEFA Champions league against FC Barcelona this past week.



Marseille will have to watch out for Edinson Cavani who is on a tear. The star striker has 25 Ligue 1 goals in only 24 games played. PSG also have the best defence in the Ligue 1 as they only conceded 18 times so if Marseille do get some chances they better be clinical since they probably won't get too many others. Kick-off is set for 21h00 Italy as you can watch the game with us here:



Here are both clubs starting lineups:



Marseille: Pellé, Fanni, Rolando, Sakai, Evra, Lopez, Vainqueur, Anguissa, Payet, Thauvin, N' Jie.



PSG: Trapp, Kurzawa, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Meunier, Matuidi, Verratti, Pastore, Rabiot, Lucas, Cavani.



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to Opta:

