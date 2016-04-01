PSG will be taking on Lyon tonight in Paris.These two clubs come into this one in different forms. PSG are still shocked by their UCL elimination as they lost by a 6-1 score to Barcelona (after winning the first game 4-0 in Paris). Lyon on the other hand will be confident as they just recently eliminated Roma from the UEFA Europa league.



Emery knows that the pressure is now growing as he will have to likely win the French Ligue 1 if he wants to remain on the PSG bench next season. This is why they need to win tonight since Monaco won earlier today and now have a 6 point lead on PSG (with an extra game played). Lyon come into this one in pretty good form as they haven't lost a game in their last 4 Ligue 1 matches. They are still hoping to catch-up to third place Nice for the last Champions league qualifying position.



Kick-off is set at 21h00 Italy time as you can watch the game here.



Confirmed starting formations:



PSG: Trapp, Aurier, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Maxwell, Verratti, Rabiot, Pastore, Di Maria, Cavani, Draxler

Lyon: Lopes, Rafael, Mapou, Diakhaby, Morel, Gonalons, Tolisso, Valbuena, Memphis, Fenir, Lacazette



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:

