Ligue 1, Monaco are crowned champions

Monaco have now won the Ligue 1 as they beat Saint-Étienne today by a 2-0 score (thanks to goals from Mbappé and Germain). It was an amazing season for Monaco as they were able to beat the odds and win the league title. Their last Ligue 1 title goes back to 1999-2000 (when Mbappé was only 1 year old). Speaking of the French rising star, he has so far scored 26 goals on the season as he was one of the main reasons why Monaco had so much success this season. Let's not also forget about Falcao as he was also very good for Jardim's club too.



MONTECARLO AND ITALY - Monaco's success does touch Italy a little bit too since Andrea Raggi has been with Monaco for 5 years now. Let's also not forget about Morgan De Sanctis who was Subasic's number 2. Finally ex-Torino defender Kamil Glik had a very good season for the Montecarlo club as he was important at the back. Monaco had a dream season as they also made the semi-finals of the UCL which is amazing considering the fact that they just returned to the Ligue 1 three years ago...