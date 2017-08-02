Ligue 1 starlet snubs Arsenal and Man City in favour of Inter move
03 August at 17:35Arsenal are set to face a huge transfer blow as one of the Gunners’ summer targets is set to complete a move to Inter in the coming hours.
The nerazzurri are leading the race to sign Caen striker Yann Karamoh, 19, who has reportedly snubbed moves to Arsenal and Manchester City.
Inter have reached an agreement with the player and are now negotiating the player’s transfer fee with the Ligue 1 side.
The manager of Caen confirmed that the 19-year-old striker will leave the club in the summer but failed to reveal whether he will be joining the San Siro hierarchy.
“I expect the club to sign at least two new players”, Patrice Grande told assembled media on Thursday afternoon.
“Karamoh will surely leave. He is training alongside the rest of his teammates but he won’t be playing any game with us until the 31st of August.”
According to Sky Italia, Inter have already offered € 5 million to sign the promising striker, whilst Caen want € 10 million.
Go to comments