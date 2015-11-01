Ligue 1 starlet warns Inter and Arsenal announcing Caen stay

Inter and Arsenal are interested in signing Caen striker Yann Karamoh. The 19-year-old is one of the most promising strikers in Europe and both the Serie A and the Premier League giants have made contact to sign him.



Trouble is, Caen have slapped a € 10 million price-tag on the Ivory Coast-born footballer whose current agreement with the Ligue 1 side expires in June 2018.

Inter have seen their € 5 million bid rejected by Caen earlier in the current transfer window and are not going to match the player’s price-tag given that they will have a chance to sign him as a free agent next summer.



Arsenal have made no official bids yet, but both clubs interested in the 19-year-old have been warned by an announcement of the promising footballer.



Karamoh announced on Snapchat that ‘he will be a Caen player for the 2016/17 campaign2, suggesting that he will only leave the French club next summer.



​Both Arsenal and Inter will be ready to battle it out for the signing of the 19-year-old next summer, unless one of them offer € 10 million before the end of August...

