Manchester United are closing in on a deal with Benfica for Swedish defender Victor Lindelof after the dispute over the player's sell-on clause looked like being resolved.



The 22-year-old is boss Jose Mourinho’s primary January target and the deal looked to be going through earlier this week before a dispute over the payment to his former club Vasteras put the move on hold. His current club Benfica have now asked the Red Devils to make up any shortfall of the transfer should they fail to get the 20% fee reduced which would be worth around £250,000.





Vasteras patron Bengt-Ake Nilsson has told Expressen that ; “We have hopes. They have increased after we made contact with Benfica. We hope that this will resolve itself in the near future. Now there is enough interest from both ourselves and Benfica that we can quickly come to a solution."

Vasteras are currently playing in front of sparse crowds in the Swedish third division and could earn £7.6million if Lindelof leaves for Old Trafford for the reported £38m. The player himself has been left out of the Lisbon giants last two games as the transfer talk intensifies.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler