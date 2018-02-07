Former Barcelona star Gary Lineker has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo to be the world’s second best player of the last ten years.

Lineker is the only Englishman who many Spanish football fans have looked upto largely because of his spell with Barcelona, where he played between 1986 and 1989 and scored around fifty goals, before moving to Premier League giants Tottenham soon after.

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo during the newspaper’s 70th gala anniversary, Lineker told that Ronaldo has been the second best player in the world over the last ten years now. The Englishman said: “He is one of the best ever and the second best in the last ten years.”

“I don’t how he is 33 now, but it has begun to show little by little in the way he plays. It’s going down but I like it. He plays for the team and he is very professional.”

“He works a lot but likes to score goals more than I did and it shows when a teammate scores and he doesn’t.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)