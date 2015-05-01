Lionel Messi full of praise for Man City boss Pep Guardiola

No secret that Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola are on really good terms as they have helped each other’s development during the Catalan boss’ spell as Barcelona coach. The Argentinean star is also being linked with an Etihad Stadium reunion with the former blaugrana boss. Talking to Esquire Mexico y Latinoamerica he revealed: “It was a honour to play in Barcelona’s unbeatable team. Pep managed to reach a perfect and unique balance, he managed to take the best out of us as well as out of himself.”



“The best tournament I’ve played are the Olympic games which I played in Beijing in 2008. You can only play that tournament once in a lifetime and winning the golden medal was amazing.”



“I can understand people demanding Argentina a trophy and I can guarantee we all want the same but I don’t really care about criticisms I have received.”

Messi’s Barcelona contract runs until 2018 and the two parties are said to be still negotiating to reach a final agreement.

