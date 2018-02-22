Lionel Messi opens up about future plans and retirement
02 April at 17:35Barcelona superstar and five time Ballon D'or winner Lionel Messi talked about the future of his footballing career in a recent interview with Spanish Football Federation Magazine.
The 30-year-old Messi has set the world alight once again with his performances for FC Barcelona this season. While he has helped the Catalan side take the top spot in the La Liga, the club has also progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Argentine has scored 26 times in 29 La Liga appearances this season.
In a recent interview with the Spanish Football Federation Magazine, Messi was recently asked about his future and till when he will carry on playing football. The Argentine said: "For how many years will I play? It's hard to answer."
"I don't know but the desire to play grows every day. I still have many challenges. I want to win many things for the team, more trophies and score more goals. I am currently happy, but I do not know when I will stop playing football."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
