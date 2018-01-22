Lionel Messi delivered a message to his fans, following FC Barcelona’s impressive 5-0 win over Real Betis in the La Liga yesterday.

The win at the Benito Villamarin kept the Catalan side at the top of the league charts, stretching their lead to 11 points clear of Atletico Madrid, who were held by Girona at home. Real Madrid did pick up 7-1 win over Deportivo la Coruna, but are still at fourth and are 19 points behind Barcelona.

It was Messi’s brace and a wonderful showing of his class that helped Ernesto Valverde’s men pick up the win. So much so that the Estadio Benito Villamarin applauded what was an eye-catching performance by the Argentine. The stadium was up on its feet when Messi pulled off an outrageous piece of skill by taking the ball past around four Betis players in the defensive area.

Responding to the love from his fans, Messi posted a team photo on Facebook and across his social media handles, saying: “A good result in Seville after a big team effort”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)