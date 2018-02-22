Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona training

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has returned to training ahead of the club's upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against AS Roma.



The 30-year-old Messi has been in impressive and in an influential form for the Catalan side this season too. Having appeared 28 times in the La Liga, the Argentine has found the back of the net 25 times, racking up a tally of 12 assists. He has also scored six times in the Champions League, assisting twice.



After having missed Argentina's last two international friendlies against Italy and Spain recently, Messi has returned to training for Barcelona recently.



While the forward did train, there is no surity about the fact that whether he will be fit to feature against Sevilla in the upcoming La Liga clash on Saturday. He will though, be fit to feature Roma in the Champions League in mid-week in the quarter-final of the competition.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)