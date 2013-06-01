Even Lionel Messi has accepted that Neymar will leave Barcelona.

The Brazilian’s move to Paris Saint-Germain for €222million (£199million) has been given further confirmation by the Atomic Flea, who published a message of goodbye on his instagram page.

"Enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend Neymar I wish you luck in this new stage of your life,” the 30-year-old wrote

Messi was reported to be one of the players who told Neymar last week to make his mind up, because his uncertainty was destabilising the club. He was accompanied by fellow veterans Gerard Pique, Sergi Busquets and Luis Suarez, among others.

Barcelona published an post on their websites today confirming that Neymar would leave.

The statement read: "The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club’s offices.

"Faced with this position, the club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals €222million which will have to be deposited in its entirety.”