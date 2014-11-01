Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell three players before signing new deal
21 February at 17:30Barcelona star Lionel Messi has yet to enter new contract talks with the Nou Camp hierarchy. The Argentinean star has 18 months left in his contract with the LaLiga giants and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are said to be monitoring the situation of La Pulga.
Messi’s dad has recently claimed that there will be no problem for his son to sign a new contract with Barcelona and that an agreement should be pretty easy to be found. Trouble is, negotiations were due to begin this past November and there has been no meeting between the two parties yet.
British tabloid Daily Express adds one more details revealing that Messi has requested Barcelona to sell three of his teammates before signing a new contract with the club.
According to the Express, Messi believes that the level of Jeremy Mathieu, Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes is not good enough to be Barcelona players and has asked the Nou Camp hierarchy to get rid of them before extending his stay at the club.
