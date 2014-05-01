Lippi: 'Conte won't be joining Inter. Suning are well known unlike Milan's ownership...'

Ex-Italian national team coach Marcello Lippi spoke to Premium Sport about Antonio Conte and Inter, here is what he had to say on the matter:



“He is becoming one of the best coaches in the world. I think that he is now fully concentrated on the Premier league and to prepare next season. I do not think that he will be leaving Chelsea for any team. Suning? They are well known as they are one of the biggest groups in China. They have already shown everyone that they are a serious group that want to make big investments. Milan's owners? I don't know them at all. They will soon have to show everyone what they are capable of doing. Let's see if they will be able to make big investments too in the near future“.



With Silvio Berlusconi selling his team to Yonghong Li (and his partners), both Milan clubs are now owned by Chinese investors. The first "Chinese" derby ended in a 2-2 draw as a late Zapata goal allowed Milan to earn a point.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)