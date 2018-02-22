Marcello Lippi thinks that Ryan Giggs can be successful as Wales manager.

The Italian claims that the former Manchester United player needs to follow in Sir Alex Ferguson’s footsteps.

"I don't feel I need to give him any advice," said the ex-Juventus Coach, whose Chinese national team faces Giggs’ Wales.

The former winger is set to make his debut on the bench as national team Coach.

"He had the best coach in Sir Alex Ferguson [at Manchester United],” Lippi continued.

"He just needs to do what he learned from him."

"I want to meet Ryan Giggs because I remember when I was manager of Juventus at the end of 90s we played many matches during the Champions League," Lippi continued.

"It was Juventus against Man United so many times.

"He was an extraordinary player, very strong, I really like him.

"I hope he will become a very good coach as well. I wish him all the best."