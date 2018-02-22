Lippi: ‘I’ve never heard about AC Milan president before’

Former Italy and Juventus boss Marcello Lippi talked about the state of Italian football with Il Corriere della Sera.



The Italian tactician is now in charge of China national team and is very well-connected with football personalities in the Far East.



“At the beginning I didn’t think Chinese businessman would buy foreign clubs but I was denied. Everybody knows Suning and Mr. Zhang but honestly I’ve never heard about AC Milan president before he bought the club.”



Italy have failed to qualify for this summer’s World Cup, but Lippi believes this may only be a false step: “Now we suffer but it’s vital to rebuilt a federation that focuses on football. Twelve years after the World Cup I remember that the team was incredibly fit and that Calciopoli did not affect us.”



“Somebody paid a very high price for Calciopoli, somebody else didn’t pay the same. It wasn’t a single team, there was a problem in the whole system.”



"No trophy I’ve won in my career is as important as the World Cup with Italy. I believe it was the destiny, we had to win that cup.”



Lippi had been in charge of Inter as well but his time at the San Siro was one of the less successful of his career: “The first year we arrived fourth and in the Coppa Italia final, it wasn’t a bad result.”



The Italian was not on good terms with Roberto Baggio and the duo have never had a chance to clarify: “Let’s talk about something else”, Lippi said when asked about his relationship with Il Divin Codino.



