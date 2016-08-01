Lippi: ‘Nobody knows AC Milan investors in China’

Former Italy and Juventus boss Marcello Lippi knows very well every aspect related to Chinese football given that the Italian tactician had been in charge of Ghunghzou Evergrande from 2012 to 2014, becoming the club’s technical director in the following campaign. Lippi is now in charge of senior China national team and Sportitalia have asked him to share his thoughts on the Chinese’s AC Milan takeover which should finally be finalized on the 14th of April. Lippi, however, has no good news for rossoneri fans as the Berlusconi presidency is edging closer to its end after more than 30 years.



“I think the takeover saga has to end as soon as possible. Nobody knows AC Milan investors in China. Everybody knows Suning (Inter owners) because it is a very popular company here and everybody knows them.”



“Inter have had some good moments this season but they could not be consistent. They did one point in the last three games, I can’t understand why.”

