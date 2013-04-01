Lippi tells Juventus ‘how to eliminate Tottenham’
16 February at 16:20Former Italy and Juventus boss Marcello Lippi analyzed Juventus’ 2-2 draw against Tottenham: “It’s useless to talk about what didn’t work”, Lippi told Tuttosport.
“Allegri and his lads know exactly why they failed to win. We are talking of a team and a manager who have obtained important results in Italy and Europe.”
“I the game would have been similar to last year’s quarter final tie against Barcelona. At the beginning it was like that, then the game changed. Juventus, however, do not have to lose self-confidence. They can still turn things around in the return leg. They are not forced to win, they can draw 2-2 and score a goal in the extra time.”
“Allegri is right, the team can’t lose self confidence. There are many analogies with the game we played against Barcelona in 2003. We drew 1-1 at home, we got the lead at the Camp Nou with Nedved but Xavi levelled the game and we managed to qualify with a goal of Zalayeta in the extra time.”
“Juventus must remain optimistic and recover a few players that skipped Tuesday’s clash.”
