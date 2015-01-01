Lippi: ‘Tottenham similar to Barcelona’
09 February at 10:20Former Juventus boss Marcello Lippi was interviewed by La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 2006 Italy World Cup winner was asked his thoughts about several issues, including the upcoming Champions League clash between Tottenham and Juventus.
“Tottenham are a very good team. In a way, it’s similar to last year’s Barcelona clash. Tottenham’s attack is magnificent but they are not as strong at the back. Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 last season. Kane scores bags of goals, midfielders are able to make space and score goals. Pochettino is a very good young manager. Juventus, however, can create them troubles.”
“Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern and City can win the Champions League just like Juventus. Many think Real Madrid are finished, but I am not so sure. Heynckes deserves the credit as well for what he did with Bayern. Juventus are there with the top European clubs. That was their main target.”
“Psg? They must become more mature. It makes me think how the club is managing the Cavani-Neymar thing. Big players must know they need other big players in order to succeed these days. The club should do something.”
