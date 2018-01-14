Lisandro Lopez flying to Milan to complete Inter move
14 January at 19:00Benfica centre-back Lisandro Lopez is currently travelling to Milan where he will complete his move to Inter in the coming hours.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that the talented defender will join the nerazzurri on loan with obligation to buy. The Serie A giants will make his move permanent once the player reaches a certain number of games.
Lisandro Lopez left Portugal a few hours ago and is expected to land in Milan tonight.
Portuguese paper Record spotted Lisandro Lopez in Lisbon’s airport but the Argentinean failed to release any interview with the local paper.
The player is currently travelling to Milan and Calciomercato.com will provide you with all the latest updates about Lisandro Lopez’s Inter move.
Inter have quickly pounced on the experienced centre-back once Atalanta told the Serie A giants that their starlet Bastoni would have not left the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in the current transfer window.
Watch this space to get all the latest updates
Go to comments