Live: Allegri speaks to the media ahead of huge Napoli clash

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is currently facing the media ahead of tomorrow night's vital Serie A clash against league leaders Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo. Here is what he had to say:



"Playing every three days is good. I like that the team plays games, and not training. That said, it is also important to be able to train more often."



"Besides Napoli, we must also be careful of Roma, who are a very dangerous and solid team. Inter and Lazio will also battle right until the end."



"So far, we have managed to do what we had to. We have a point more than we had this time last year, though clearly Napoli have been extraordinary and have earned the right to be top of the standings."



"Everyone talks about how strong Napoli's attack is, but it's also a team that defends very well. Up front they have great technique and fantastic movement, all with different characteristics."



"Let's wait and see who will play in attack. At the moment, the only fit players are Mandzukic, Dybala and Douglas Costa. It could all depend on how many are available for selection."



"I am still undecided on who will play in defence tomorrow night. I'm not sure whether I'll play three or four at the back."



"For the past three seasons, Napoli have given a lot of joy to football fans, including myself."



"The team with the best defence usually wins the league. Maybe this year we won't have it, but will still win. Or maybe we can end up having the strongest defence."



"Napoli play beautiful football and have learned how to do the defensive side of things too, which has always been a trademark of Sarri, even since his younger days."



"Beating Napoli would be important, but for now we must only look at our own performance. In these matches the details make the difference. Whoever makes less mistakes will have a better chance of taking home the result."



"Higuain is hopeful of recovering in time to play tomorrow, but let's see how he responds between now and kick-off."



"Tomorrow is an important step, but not decisive. Napoli are ahead of us, so they are favourites for the league title, but we must stay in the hunt. As long as we are well-positioned to attack come March."



"Tomorrow's encounter will be a game of great charm, and should be a fantatsic night of football. It will be a spectacular match."



"Napoli are doing extraordinary things. Tomorrow will be a good test for us, also with a view to another decisive match we have coming up soon against Olympiacos. We have an obligation to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League."



"Lichtsteiner is definitely out. Cuadrado is touch and go, but he should be available. The same goes for Bernardeschi. As for Higuain, we will see how his hand is, but I am confident he'll be available."