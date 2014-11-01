Bayer Leverkusen welcome Atletico Madrid at the BayArena hoping to overcome a seasoned Champions League veteran.While the Germans haven't made the final stages of this competitions since they were beaten in Glasgow by Real Madrid in 2002 (and a Zinedine Zidane wondergoal!), their opponents are in a different position, having lost two finals in three years, both times to hated rivals Real Madrid.Check out our live coverage below!