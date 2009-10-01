LIVE Cagliari - Juventus | Highlights and Commentary

Juventus travel to Sardinia today looking to keep up with Roma and Napoli, and keep their obscene nine-point Serie A lead intact.



With the Giallorossi defeating Crotone today and Napoli trumping Genoa on Friday, the Bianconeri want to keep the ball rolling, having already beaten Crotone 2-0 in midweek.



The Old Lady is coming off a 1-0 win over Inter Milan, too, while their opponents haven't won in three matchdays, when they hammered Genoa here at the Sant'Elia.



Juventus face a Cagliari side that can count on a number of former Juventini Marco Borriello, Mauricio Isla and Simone Padoin.

