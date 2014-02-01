Arsenal face Bayern Munich tonight in what seems like a foregone conclusion: ravaged 5-1 at the Allianz Arena, Arsene Wenger ( who is reported to have told some of his players that this will be his final season at the Emirates ) has to conjure up some crazy remuntada in order to see his Gunners through the quarter finals, which the Gunners have not reached in the Champions League since 2010, despite qualifying every single season.

There’s news: with Mesut Ozil injured, the French Coach has opted to go for Alexis Sanchez, who was benched for Liverpool in part, it is reported, because of his poor attitude in the first leg of the Bayern clash.

The Bundesliga holders have gone for their Best XI, with talk of Thomas Muller playing evaporating after a drab performance in this weekend’s 3-0 handling of FC Koln.

OFFICIAL LINEUPS:

Arsenal:

Bayern:

Follow our live coverage here!

Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Ramsey, Xhaka; Walcott, Chamberlain, Welbeck; Sanchez.Neuer; Hummels, Martinez, Alaba, Rafinha; Thiago, Vidal, Alonso; Robben, Ribery, Lewandowski.