1555 GMT Chelsea defender having medical in Russia



Serbian defender Branislav Ivanovic is in Russia to undergo a medical ahead of securing a move to Zenit St Petersburg. The 32-year-old, who has been at Stamford Bridge since 2008, has made over 260 appearances for Chelsea but is now on the verge of returning to Russia, having previously represented Lokomotiv Moscow.





1540 GMT Roma set the price for Spurs & Arsenal target.



Tuttosport states that Roma will off-load Argentine defender Leandro Paredes before the end of the day if they receive an offer of €20 million. The journal claims that both Spurs and Arsenal are interested in the 22-year-old and a last minute bid has not been ruled out.





1406 GMT Sunderland make improved offer for Leicester City striker



Sky Sports states that Sunderland have made an improved offer for Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa. The Black Cats have already had an £8 million offer rejected by the champions but remain determined to get their man before the end of the day.



1350 GMT Celtic deny striker is moving to Chelsea



Celtic have denied reports that striker Moussa Dembele is set to join Chelsea in a £40 million deal despite the 20-year-old arriving in London earlier today. The Scottish ginats have stated that the Frenchman is in the capital to have a scan on his injured knee



1345 GMT OFFICIAL Ranocchia joins Hull City on-loan until the end of the season

| We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Andrea Ranocchia from @Inter_en #WelcomeAndrea pic.twitter.com/mMJ24CkInE — Hull City (@HullCity) January 31, 2017





1116 GMT: West Ham star set for loan-move



Sky Sports claims that highly-rated West Ham defender Reece Oxford is close to joining Championship side Reading. The 18-year-old will finalise a deal shortly and will look to gain valuable first-team experience in English football's second-tier.



1104 GMT: Ranocchia arrives at Hull City training round



Italian defender Andrea Ranocchia is at the Hull City training ground to complete a move to The Tigers. The 28-year-old has undergone a medical and an official announcement is imminent.



1048 GMT: Manchester United in shock move for Everton full-back



According to Seamus Coleman. The Republic of Ireland international however, has denied any contact has been made.



1015 GMT: Inter winger turns down Chelsea

Chelsea’s offer for Inter winger Jonathan Biabiany has been rejected, according to our sources.

We revealed that Antonio Conte was interested in Antonio Candreva last night, but that his advances were rejected by the Nerazzurri. This prompted the former Italy Coach to ask Biabiany for his services.

Our sources inform us that the French international took the night to meditate on the proposal, but preferred to remain where he was.

Palermo had already reached an agreement in principle with the Nerazzurri over a transaction, while Genoa and Atalanta were also in the race for the 28-year-old.

1001 GMT Chelsea set to snag £56

Sky Italia write that Chelsea director Michael Emanalo is in Italy to sign Torino star Andrea Belotti, who was reported to have a release clause of 100 million.

He has banged in 13 goals in 17 Serie A games this season.

Recent podcast guest Adam Digby picked up the story today, and it is threatening to go viral.

Our sources had indicated that Belotti - a chilhood Milan fan - would probably head for either Arsenal or Manchester United.

The former had attempted to land the star in early January, but saw their £56m bid be rejected.

Arsenal look to have stolen ahead of Chelsea and Inter in the race for Kostas Manolas, if the latest reports are accurate.

According to a report today from Italian reporter Emanuele Giulianelli (

Manolas has also been pursued by Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona, as well as Inter. We exclusively reported this morning that Inter were ready to nail

The idea is that Arsenal don’t want to give up their defensive talisman up now, and are more willing to part with him this summer, and Arsenal are apparently willing to wait, having already beefed up their back line with Shkodran Mustafi.

As revealed in a recent article, when Manolas plays for Roma they concede an average of 0.88 goals per game, while they ship in 1.2 goals a game when he isn’t there.