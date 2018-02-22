Lazio taken on Dinamo Kiev in the hope that they can earn a place in the Europa League quarter finals.

The problem for the Eagles is the first leg, a 2-2 draw, which compels them to either win or draw at least 3-3.

The Aquile have been in great form in Serie A, and fully deserve the third place they have earned so far.

The Biancocelesti are coming off a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the weekend with Cagliari, and there is no rest to be expected for star striker Ciro Immobile, who netted the leveller with an incredible backheel.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is expected to be rested, and replaced by Felipe Anderson.