Live Europa League: Lyon-Roma, confirmed lineups

AS Roma travel to Lyon to face the Ligue1 giants in the first tie of Europa League round of 16. The giallorossi are among the favourite clubs to win the competition although Lyon can also be a very tough opponent for the trophy. AS Roma lost their last two games against Lazio and Napoli. The first one was in the Coppa Italian semi-final. A few days later Luciano Spalletti’s side also faced defeat against Napoli in a key league clash which allowed the giallorossi direct opponents to close the gap with their second spot. Check out the live updates and the confirmed line-ups.





