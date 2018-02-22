The city of Turin is buzzing with anticipation ahead of tonight’s blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie between Juventus and Real Madrid, two giants of European football.Calciomercato.com sources understand the teams will line up as follows:Juventus (4-2-3-1): Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Bentancur; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Matuidi; Higuaín. All. Allegri.Real Madrid (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo. All. Zidane.Bianconeri fans will be hoping their players can lay the demons of last season’s final in Cardiff to rest, while there are several other interesting sub plots to a match which already has the potential to be one of the standout fixtures of the season.Indeed, Los Merengues remain interested in luring Paulo Dybala to Madrid, and Zinedine Zidane is Juve’s number one choice to replace Massimiliano Allegri should the Tuscan coach decide to leave the club this summer.Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) will be following events live from Turin city centre throughout the day, while Calciomercato.com (@CmdotCom_En) keeps you up to date on all the pre-match news and gossip from both camps.