Live: Inter-Genoa 0-0, Inter start well
THINGS TO KNOW AHEAD OF THE KICK-OFF
- Inter and Genoa have shared four wins apiece and two draws in their last 10 Serie A meetings.
- Genoa’s last league win away at Inter was in March 1994 – since then there have been eight wins and three draws for the Nerazzurri at the Meazza.
- Inter have won their first two home games of the season without conceding a goal – at the beginning of the 2015/16 season the Nerazzurri managed three 1-0 wins in a row at home.
- Genoa have won only one of their last 18 away games in Serie A (D3 L14), failing to score in six of the last seven.
- Last time Inter started a Serie A campaign with four wins and a draw in the first five match-days was in 2013/14, when they finished 5th.
- Inter have faced at least 10 shots in each of the five games played so far in Serie A (69 in total).
- Genoa have attempted 51 shots so far in Serie A – only SPAL and Crotone have attempted fewer.
- For the first time since 1992/93 Genoa have started a Serie A season without winning any of their first five games – on that occasion the Grifoni went on to finish 13th.
- Perisic (11.5%) and Candreva (12.5%) are the players with the lowest percentage of successful crosses amongst those who’ve attempted at least 20 in Serie A this season.
- Mauro Icardi’s first Serie A goal came in a derby against Genoa in November 2012, when he was at Sampdoria.
- Marcelo Brozovic’s only Serie A brace to date was at the Meazza against Genoa in December 2016.
LIVE COVERAGE
