It’s official: Juventus have drawn Barcelona in Champions League Quarter-Finals!

The magical comeback against PSG has given us a repeat of the 2015 Champions League final, when Juventus went down 3-1 despite a strong performance.

The first leg will be played at the J Stadium on either April 11th or April 12th, while the return leg will be the following week, either on April 18th or 19th.

Here are the pairings:

Atletico Madrid-Leicester City

Borussia Dortmund- AS Monaco

Bayern Munich-Real Madrid

Juventus-Barcellona

1155 GMT: Juventus will likely get the most important piece of news of their season today, as they discover who they face in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The Bianconeri are coming off a comfortable 3-0 aggregate victory over FC Porto, helped by two red cards for the Dragons over the home and away legs.

Gigi Buffon surprised many lately by conforming that he didn't want to face Leicester City, who could be rekindling some of their Premier League magic after they defeated Sevilla on the Round of 16.